Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 257,700 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $45,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after purchasing an additional 793,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.