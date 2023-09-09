ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

