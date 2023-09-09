Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,967 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 582.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 463,862 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

