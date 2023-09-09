Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

