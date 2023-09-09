GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Trading 4.2% Higher

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GUROF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It markets its organic energy drinks through a distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

