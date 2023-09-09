Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 285,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Red Cat Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 273.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

