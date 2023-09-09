Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 285,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Red Cat Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 273.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
