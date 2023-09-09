PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,304,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,133,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLBY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLBY

PLBY Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 204.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.