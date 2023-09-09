Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 1,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.