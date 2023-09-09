Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Shares Up 6.9%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 9,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 9,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Telefónica Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.