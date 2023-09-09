Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.76). Approximately 15,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 112,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.20 ($0.76).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £47.17 million, a P/E ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

