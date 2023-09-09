Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Trading Down 0.2%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 3,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 33,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Newcrest Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

