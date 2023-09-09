Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $178.35 and last traded at $178.35. 27 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $753.24 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.