Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Shares Down 0.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.63. 3,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Atos Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

