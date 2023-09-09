Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Shares Down 0.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.63. 3,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Atos Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atos
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.