Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Down 3.3%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.08. 41,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 18,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLNG

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.