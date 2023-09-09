Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 2.7%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.83. 42,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 55,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.5247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.42. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

