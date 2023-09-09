Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading 1% Higher

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. 9,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 116,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Edesa Biotech from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.