Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.
