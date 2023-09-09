Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 4.8%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 18,994,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 16,891,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.