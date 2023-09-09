Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Down 3.8%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,125.50 and last traded at $1,125.50. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,170.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $950.00.
Partners Group Price Performance
About Partners Group
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
