China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

China Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2291 per share. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

