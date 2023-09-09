MAS Advisors LLC Acquires 3,933 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

