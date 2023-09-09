MAS Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $551.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.95 and a 200-day moving average of $517.06. The firm has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

