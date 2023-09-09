BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 35,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 54,758 shares.The stock last traded at $75.20 and had previously closed at $74.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

BRP Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $76,632,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $28,986,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $19,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

