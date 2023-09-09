Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 235,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 327,269 shares.The stock last traded at $18.68 and had previously closed at $19.72.

The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $588.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

