Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Decreased by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 532,843 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -376.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

