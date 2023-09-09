Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 105,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 41.8% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 234,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $216.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

