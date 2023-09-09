MAS Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI)

MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $82.85 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.8151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

