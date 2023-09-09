Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,859,120 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $67.13 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.