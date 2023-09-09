Mirova Invests $1.74 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.