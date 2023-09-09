Mirova Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirova reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

PRU opened at $95.10 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

