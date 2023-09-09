MAS Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJIA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,499 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:DJIA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

