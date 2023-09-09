Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.87. 17,559,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,086,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

