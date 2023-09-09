Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

