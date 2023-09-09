DC Investments Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up about 1.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 252,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $491.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

