DC Investments Management LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,293,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,511 shares of company stock worth $14,784,983 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 538,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,490. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

