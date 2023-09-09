18,907 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Purchased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Down 5.3 %

FRSH traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,434 shares of company stock worth $8,913,146 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

