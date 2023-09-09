2,207 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,304,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,962,961 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,067. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

