2,207 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,304,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,962,961 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Qualys Stock Performance
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,067. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
