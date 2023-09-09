Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 455,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

