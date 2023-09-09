Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $533.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.63.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

