Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New $602,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in SEA by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,877 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC raised their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,223,054. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

