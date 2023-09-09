CKW Financial Group Has $56.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 9.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,066 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after acquiring an additional 735,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 422,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,594. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

