Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 18,628 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.66. 15,012,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,646,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Southwestern Energy



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

