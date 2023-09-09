Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 114 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $8.16 on Friday, hitting $1,428.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,255.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,245.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

