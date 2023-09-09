CKW Financial Group Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Matson accounts for about 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.10% of Matson worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,125,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after buying an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $3,374,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens upped their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Up 0.8 %

MATX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. 140,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

