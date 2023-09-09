Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Position Lifted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned 5.64% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSEW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,905 shares. The firm has a market cap of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

