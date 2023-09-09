CKW Financial Group Buys 1,800 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,147. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. MKM Partners upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

