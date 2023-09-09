Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,211 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for about 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Genpact worth $68,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 1,215,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,168. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

