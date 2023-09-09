CCMP Capital GP LLC Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

CCMP Capital GP LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750,000 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions makes up about 35.0% of CCMP Capital GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCMP Capital GP LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hillman Solutions worth $189,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 370,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,506,000 after acquiring an additional 309,311 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,524,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 575,502 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,421,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,488,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 820,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,510. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.