CKW Financial Group Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

AOA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 43,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

