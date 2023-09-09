Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.43. The stock had a trading volume of 660,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,681. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

